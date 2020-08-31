1/
Orlando Louis DiDomenico
Orlando Louis DiDomenico

Toms River - "LOVE LIVES ON"

Orlando Louis DiDomenico of Toms River, NJ, passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Savior Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the age of 96. Orlando was married to the love of his life, Anna for 49 years who preceded him in death. Loving Father to Mary Ellen (Russ), Deborah Ann, and Mark (Tanya). Proud and loving Grandfather of Anna Michelle and Mark Isaac.

Beloved Son of Raffael and Concetta DiDomenico (deceased). Loving Brother to Mae and Ann; preceded in death by John, Rose, Anna, Ralph, Lucy, Diane, Louis, and Mark. Abounding in love for his many nieces/nephews, and many other relatives and countless friends.

Orlando served in the Marines during WWII and worked many years for the Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA, and for the Naval Base in Lakehurst, NJ, before retiring. Orlando loved his huge family and nothing compared to spending time with them whether enjoying dinners/meals, major celebrations, or just spending time conversing.

Orlando will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by family and friends as a man who was caring and loving and moved mountains for his loved ones. A visitation will be held Wednesday 4pm-8pm & Thursday 10:30am-11:30am at the Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals 412 Main St., Toms River with a Funeral Mass 12pm at St. Joseph RC Church, Toms River, Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
