Oscar Sheppard II, 77, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold, after fighting a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born in Moultrie, GA to the late Oscar Sheppard Sr. and Flossie Mae Allen. Oscar was affectionately known as "Sugar Pie," "Shep," and "Big O" by family and friends. He started his career at Prudential Insurance Co. and later worked for Johnson & Johnson of New Brunswick, NJ and retired after 38 years of service. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 42 years Joyce M. Sheppard; two sons Shannon (Ciemone) and Dustin (Jennifer); 5 grandchildren Paige, Braeden, Savannah, Aviannah and Zionnah as well as a host of relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, January 25th from 9 am until the homegoing service at 10 am at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 145 Warren St., Somerset. Entombment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park Mausoleum, North Brunswick, NJ. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020