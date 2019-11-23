Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of St. Denis
90 Union Avenue
Manasquan, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Denis
90 Union Avenue
Manasquan, NJ
Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery
350 Province Line Road
Wrightstown, NJ
Otto John Eggert Jr.


1925 - 2019
Otto John Eggert Jr. Obituary
Otto John Eggert Jr.

Brielle - Otto John Eggert, Jr. 94, of Brielle, NJ, formerly of Nutley, NJ died on Friday, November 22, 2019. He peacefully entered the welcoming embrace of the Lord and will forever remain in the hearts of his loving family.

Born on October 18, 1925 to the late Otto, Sr. and Gerda Eggert of Nutley, New Jersey and Keysville, VA. Otto attended Meherrin Elementary School in Meherrin, VA, St. Mary's Catholic School in Nutley, NJ and graduated from Nutley High School in 1942.

Otto is a World War II Veteran of the US Army Eighth Air Corp, 91st Bombardment Group B-17 Flying Fortress. The "Ragged Irregulars" were stationed in RAF Bassingbourn, England from 1942 to 1945. Otto logged numerous missions in the European Theater and proudly served his country. He was awarded three air medals, three bronze stars and a New Jersey Distinguished Service medal.

Following the War Otto attended the University of Southern California where he received his Bachelor of Engineering, Mechanical Engineering degree in 1951. As a Professional Engineer, and accomplished draftsman, Otto enjoyed a long and successful career beginning at Carrier in New York City, moving to Johns Manville and then spending over 20 years at Hoffman La Roche in Nutley, NJ.

Otto is survived by his wife Carole Sachs Eggert; four children, Margaret, Elizabeth and her husband Joseph DiCesare, Paul and his wife Laura (Palma), and Rebecca and her partner Jeffrey Ortmann. Otto is also the beloved Pop-Pop to his four granddaughters Elyse, Ava, Julianna and Ella. He is survived by his sister Agnes Scheideler and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Hildegard Touhey.

Otto was the last of a loyal group of lifelong buddies, "The Nutley Shamrocks", who enjoyed great times at the Jersey Shore in the 1950's. He was an avid golfer and devoted fan of USC Trojans football.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at 9:30 in the morning followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 in the morning on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Church of St. Denis, 90 Union Avenue, Manasquan, NJ. 08736.

Burial will take place on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 9:30 in the morning at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown NJ 08652.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends and family to make a donation to medical research. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
