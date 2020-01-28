Services
Owen Gerald Donnelly

Toms River - Owen Gerald Donnelly, 81, of Toms River, died peacefully at home on Sunday January 26th after battling pulmonary fibrosis for many years. He was surrounded by his cherished family.

Owen was predeceased by his parents, John and Alice, his siblings Martin and Geraldine Walsh, and his beloved granddaughter Paityn Rose.

He leaves behind Laurel, his wife of 57 years, and their children and spouses; Brian [Nancy], John [Leigh], James, and MaryEllen, all of Toms River, as well as many loving grandchildren, and his siblings Margaret Delia and Noreen Riccardi.

Owen was born in Newark, NJ. After serving as a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy for four years, he joined the Newark Fire Department following his father John, where he rose to the rank of Captain. Owen was a proud member of the Newark Fire Department Pipe and Drum Band, participating in parades and memorials throughout New Jersey.

Owen raised his family in Chester, NJ, then moved to Toms River following his retirement in 2001. Here he spent the remainder of his life. His greatest joy was being with his grandchildren, with whom he shared adventures, camping, boating, and days on the beach.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Carmon-Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River, NJ, 08753. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
