Owen T. Lynch
Middletown - Owen T. Lynch, 71, of Middletown, passed away on October 22, 2019.
Owen was born in East Orange, NJ, to Peter and Catherine Lynch. He was a Stationery Engineer for Prudential Insurance in Newark and worked under Local 68 in Newark for 50 years.
He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Peter. Owen is survived by his wife of 47 years Mary; his daughter Courtney; his brother Patrick; his sisters Cathy Gethins and Mary Cordoni; and his beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Monday, October 28th from 4 to 7 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, October 29th at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hopsital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019