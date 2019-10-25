Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Resources
More Obituaries for Owen Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Owen T. Lynch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Owen T. Lynch Obituary
Owen T. Lynch

Middletown - Owen T. Lynch, 71, of Middletown, passed away on October 22, 2019.

Owen was born in East Orange, NJ, to Peter and Catherine Lynch. He was a Stationery Engineer for Prudential Insurance in Newark and worked under Local 68 in Newark for 50 years.

He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Peter. Owen is survived by his wife of 47 years Mary; his daughter Courtney; his brother Patrick; his sisters Cathy Gethins and Mary Cordoni; and his beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be Monday, October 28th from 4 to 7 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, October 29th at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hopsital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Owen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now