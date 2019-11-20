|
|
Pacita B. Canullas
Round Rock, TX - Pacita B. Canullas, age 88, of Round Rock, TX passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, with family by her side. She was born on December 20, 1930, in Pangasinan, Philippines and was a long-time resident in Ocean Township, New Jersey before moving to Round Rock.
Pacita was preceded in death by her loving husband, Simeon Canullas; daughter, Luz Benzon; son-in-law, Bernie Benzon; son-in-law, Harry Sztybel; and grandchildren, Romeo Montano, Carl Montano, Timothy Gabaldon, and Joshua Canullas.
Pacita is survived by eight children, along with their spouses: Simeon Canullas, Jr. (Ging); Elvie Sztybel; Elma Montano (Romie); Mila Sy (Allen); Lanny Gabaldon (Jun); Robert Canullas (Teresa); Rey Canullas (Vicky); and Dan Canullas (Mel). She also leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Pacita was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always looked forward to holidays, birthdays, and any other occasion that allowed her to be around her family, whom she loved and was very proud of. She also enjoyed traveling, playing with her great-grandchildren, and watching the Game Show Network. She had a great sense of humor and a smile that would light up the room. As a final wish, her great-grandchildren will sing and dance Boom Tarat Tarat as they escort her to her final resting place.
Relatives and friends will gather at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, NJ on Friday, November 22nd for visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Dorothea's Roman Catholic Church, 240 Broad St., Eatontown, NJ on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:30 a.m. followed by an interment in Woodbine Cemetery, 14 Maple Ave, Oceanport, NJ. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019