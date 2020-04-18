Services
Palma Antoniette Frazier

Palma Antoniette Frazier Obituary
Palma Antoniette Frazier

Toms River - Palma Antoniette Frazier passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Toms River, NJ. Born and raised in Cedar Knolls, NJ, she was the youngest of twelve children of George Burkhardt and Mary Casey. Palma was the last of her siblings to survive until her passing. Family was her life and she enjoyed and loved each and every member. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Palma was a homemaker and an amazing artist. She enjoyed painting and passed that trait onto her family. She will always be remembered for getting the family together for holidays and family parties.

Palma was predeceased by her loving husband Charles, her daughter Pamela, and two grandchildren, Kimberly and Daniel. She is survived by her four sons, Charles, Eugene, Patrick and Joseph; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and their families

Funeral Services are private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -