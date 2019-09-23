|
Palma Calicari
Keyport - Palma Calicari of Keyport passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 99.
She was born on October 6, 1919, to adoring parents Linda and Rocco DeMatteo. During her life, she was a seamstress.
Palma leaves behind her two sons Robert and his wife Jane and Michael; beloved grandchildren Robert Rocco of Old Bridge and Daniel Joseph of Hazlet; great-grandchildren Destiny, Taylor, Nicholas, and Daniel; and her sister Vera.
There to welcome her into eternal rest was her cherished husband Furrentino Joseph, her parents Rocco and Linda, her brother Nick, and sisters Rose, Rita, Nina, Terri, Penny, and Linda.
Palma touched many lives during her time on this Earth and left an imprint on everyone she came to know. She will be dearly missed by all.
A visitation for Palma will take place on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place Keyport NJ, 07735 from 8 AM to 11 AM. A Mass will follow at Saint Joseph's Church of Keyport at 11 AM. The Rite of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery of Keyport.
To send flowers, condolences, or for directions to our funeral home, please visit our web site at www.dayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 23, 2019