Palmer B. Stafford Obituary
Palmer B. Stafford

Neptune - Palmer B. Stafford, 90 a life-long resident of Neptune, passed away on August 5, 2019 at JSUMC, Neptune. Palmer was a faithful member of St. Augustine's Episcopal Church since 1943. She was featured in a 1997 article in the Asbury Park Press titled "Faith," which highlighted women being the backbone of their congregations. Visitation will be Friday August 16 from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, 155 Prospect Ave., Asbury Park. Entombment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 14, 2019
