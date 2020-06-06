Palmina (Pam) Kovacs



Middletown - Palmina (Pam) Kovacs, 68, born on April 6th,1952 in San Gregorio Magno, Italy to Fiorino and Palma Tuccino. Pam came over to the United States in 1958 and grew up in Lyndhurst, NJ. Pam married Michael Kovacs on April 27, 1974. Pam was a dedicated wife for 46 years, and mother to two sons Brian and Michael and Daughter Brittany.



Pam spent her career working in the medical field with local Middletown pediatrician Dr. Joseph Kyrillos. Pam had a passion for cooking and baking and also loved crocheting and watching birds from her window. She also loved making trips to Atlantic City and various other Casinos in the Tri-state area. Pam was known for her kind soul and compassionate spirit.



Pam is pre deceased by her parents Fiorino and Palma Tuccino and her brother Peter. She is survived by husband Mike, her sons Brian wife Natalie, Michael, daughter Brittany, Sister Rose husband Charlie Haberman, brother Jerry Tuccino and many nieces and nephews.



Due to the current health situation, services will be private. Entombment will be at Holmdel Cemetery.









