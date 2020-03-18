|
|
Pam Stima
Bridgewater - Pam Stima (Palma Yackel) of Bridgewater passed away on Sunday March 15th at the Hunterdon Medical Center. She and her family summered in Ocean Twp. and Bradley Beach.
Pam was born in Long Branch and raised in West Long Branch. She was a graduate of Shore Regional High School and a graduate from Rider University, Lawrenceville. Pam had a life long love the of the beach, she spent many summers with her family and lifelong friends at Takanassee Beach Club and in recent years Deal Casino. Pam and her friends would set up with a big circle of beach chairs at the waters edge and enjoy every day. She loved to cook and was at her best when hosting parties and entertaining for the holidays. She created a warm home that was openly shared with family and friends. Her most revered time was when her grandchildren were around. To them she was known as "Toots" and she could not get enough of them. Pam and her husband Mike loved travelling, visiting Italy and St. Thomas several times.
Pam is survived by her husband Michael Stima; two daughters and son-in-law, Kathryn and Patrick Donnelly, Goshen, NY and Mary Ashley Stima, Bridgewater; her mother Palma Manna; two brothers and their wives, Raymond Yackel and his wife Debbie, Morgantown, WV and Ralph Manna and his wife Melissa, Harrisburg, PA; her sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Thomas Klein, West Long Branch; her three beloved grandchildren, James, Michael and Fiona.
In accordance with the current health restrictions, memorial services for Pam will be held in the spring. Further announcements regarding day and date will be published as soon as available. For messages of condolence or memories of Pam please visit her page of tributes www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020