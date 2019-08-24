|
|
Pamala Louise Reevey
Asbury Park - Pamala Louise Reevey age 66 of Asbury Park passed away Aug 19th at JSUMC Neptune. She was born and raised in Tinton Falls. Pam graduated from Monmouth Regional High School. She was a hardworking woman with a passion for her family, cooking, singing and crabbing. She is survived by her longtime friend and companion Joseph Hall, two daughters and a son, 3 brothers and 4 sisters, 4 grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by a brother, Ronald Reevey and parents; Stanley and Thelma Reevey.
Visitation will be held Monday August 26, 2019 9-11am. Funeral Service 11am At Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave. Asbury Park.
for condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 24, 2019