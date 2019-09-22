|
Pamela Ann Stevens d'Emery
Pamela Ann Stevens d'Emery, 73, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born on April 24, 1946 in South Orange, NJ to Matthew and Mary Stevens and grew up in Irvington, NJ. She is predeceased by her parents and older brother Jan.
Pam attended St Leo's grammar school, Archbishop Walsh High School and then earned her BA degree majoring in French at Caldwell College. Pam spent a summer in a remote village in Mexico teaching English and basic education to over 50 school children. In college, she studied in France at the University of Rheims then toured Paris and Rome. Pam taught French and Spanish at Broadway Junior High in downtown Newark and English as a second language at night.
After teaching Pam embarked on a career in Human Resources leading to Fort Monmouth, NJ and then Jersey Central Power and Light (First Energy). Her integrity, knowledge and team player attitude earned her fellow employee's love and respect before retiring in 2012.
Pam was a caregiver, moving in with her mother to help care for her cancer stricken father then later caring for her elderly mother and step-father Albert Larsen. A devout Catholic, Pam worshiped at The Church of the Precious Blood, Monmouth Beach, NJ and later St. Anne's Catholic Church, Edenton, NC and was a past member of its parish council.
She married Charles (Sandy) d'Emery in Monmouth Beach in 1988 gaining a beloved step-daughter Carolina. In due course, Pam was Grandmere to four wonderful grandchildren Charles, Bran, Theresa and James who she absolutely adored.
Pam's childhood passion was figure skating starting at age 8 and turning professional before entering college. A skilled tennis player, Pam also enjoyed entertaining, travel, ballroom dancing, swimming, golf, gardening, board games, French club, baking and shopping.
Pam's incredible smile, warm engaging personality and tart wit lit up the world. She was a gatherer and nothing made Pam happier than to be surrounded by people she respected and cherished. She was an avid lover of animals donating to shelters and preserves around the country while providing a loving home for many rescued dogs over her lifetime.
Pam and Sandy moved from Oceanport, NJ to Albemarle Plantation in Hertford, NC, in 2013 where she embraced the lifestyle and found extraordinary friendships, camaraderie and compassion.
In addition to her husband, step-daughter, and grandchildren Pam is survived by cousins Darrell, Norman, and Michael Woitkowski and Jodi Keenan, her niece Gina Schmidt and nephews Craig and Vincent Stevens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org/donate or The Elephant Sanctuary at www.elephants.com
