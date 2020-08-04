1/1
Pamela Brand Haberstroh
1958 - 2020
Pamela Brand Haberstroh

Alexandria, VA - Pamela Brand Haberstroh, of Alexandria VA, passed away July 30th. Born in 1958 in Neptune, New Jersey, she resided in Neptune City, NJ for 26 years. Pam graduated from Neptune High School and Temple University in Philadelphia, PA majoring in Communications with a minor in Psychology. Pam spent most of her career in non-profit management , most recently with Community Health Charities and as Executive Director of the National Association of Power Engineers (NAPE).

Pam was a beautiful person, inside and out. She was thoughtful, intelligent, kind, generous and funny. She loved the Jersey Shore, reading, doing cross stitch and was an excellent cook. She also loved travelling and spending time with her family. She was also an avid New York Yankees fan.

Pam was pre-deceased by her parents, Howard J Brand and Florence D Brand, her sister Dorothy Guenther and brother Alton "Skip" Brand and her mother-in-law Elizabeth "Betty" Haberstroh. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Stephen G Haberstroh and her adoring son, Timothy E Haberstroh, her brother James Brand (Linda), and sisters Patricia Corthell and Nancy Haberl (William). Pam is also survived by her father-in-law, Edward J Haberstroh, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Christine Deyoung (Jay), Edward W Haberstroh (Kathy), Richard Haberstroh (Claudia), Kitty Klein and Joy Brand, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Demaine Funeral Home in Springfield, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pam's memory can be made to your favorite children's health charity.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
7039419428
