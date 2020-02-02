|
|
Pamela Branin
Pamela Branin, age 69, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Pam was a native of Highlands for over 60 years. She married her soulmate and grammar school sweetheart, Gary Branin, in 1971 and they recently celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary.
Pam was a selfless and loving wife, mother and friend. She had a love for teaching, traveling, animals, fishing, and spending time with the greatest catch of her life, Gary. Pam was a long-term member of the Highlands Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and very active in her church and community. She loved volunteering and worked at the OLPH Thrift Store. Pam touched so many lives and will be dearly missed by all.
She began her career at Monmouth County National Bank in Red Bank NJ. She left the bank to start a family-run business with her husband, purchasing Hen-Jo Dock which they successfully turned into Branin's Wharf, employing friends, who became family, for over 30 years.
Pam graduated from Monmouth University and pursued her Masters in Business while working in the Bursar office. She retired in 2006 after a call from the Catholic Church requesting she teach First Grade at OLPH. She loved children and had a passion for helping others.
She was predeceased by her parents, Red and Ronnie Zollinger. She is survived by her devoted husband, Gary, four beloved children, Keri, Gary, Kevin and Joe and 6 treasured grandchildren, Madeline, Hailee, Spencer, Shane, Max and Carolyn Jean, and her grandpup, Rider; her dear sisters Linda Hawkins, Birmingham, AL, and Cindy Laird and her husband Bob, Ft Myers, FL, and many adored nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at John P. Condon Funeral Home, 804 Hwy 36, Leonardo, NJ. The funeral mass will be held Wednesday, February 5, at 11:00am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 141 Navesink Ave, Highlands, NJ. In lieu of flowers, Pam was an animal lover, please consider donating in her name to the Monmouth County SPCA in Eatontown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020