Pamela De Pasquale
Brick -
Pamela DePasquale (60) of Brick, New Jersey passed away Thursday, January 2nd, 2020. A life-long New Jersey resident, Pam was born in Newark and lived in Bloomfield before settling in Brick to be closer to the shore. Pam believed in living life to the fullest. She was the life of any party, making her beloved by friends and family alike. Her feisty attitude and humor were contagious as was her unwavering love of the NY Giants. Pam made a career for herself as a claims adjuster and last worked for CCMSI Inc. in Neptune, NJ.
Pam was predeceased by her parents Charles and Lucy DePasquale and is survived by her loving sisters, Eileen Gebhardt and Shirley Romano and her cherished friend, Donna Carloni.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 6pm- 8:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick, NJ. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to CurePSP at psp.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020