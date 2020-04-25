|
|
Pamela J. (Kimmel) Coonis
Pamela J. (Kimmel) Coonis, 77, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Originally from Los Angeles, CA, she resided in NJ for the past 29 years. Pamela had a passion for the arts & travel and loved her family greatly. Pamela was predeceased by parents, Bernard & Yetta; brother, Bruce; sister, Karen; and former husband, Michael Coonis. She is survived by her son, Brett Coonis Sr.; daughter, Debra Riehl; grandchildren, Brandie, Courtney, Tristin, Brett Jr., Brianne, Cheyenne, Shawnee, & Jason; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Henley, Roman, & Raymond; companion, John; sister-in-law, Carole; cousins, Randall, Richard, Robert, Roger, Rochelle, Stanley, & Marsha; and many other family and friends. Services are private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020