Pamela J. Gjerde
Brick Township - Mrs. Pamela Joyce (Ruf) Gjerde (the toughest woman we know) passed away on June 24 , 2020 from medical complications following a stroke. Pamela was born in Point Pleasant, NJ in 1944. Pamela graduated Manasquan Highschool in 1962.
A lifelong 'local' of the Jersey shore, she worked with dedication at many local establishments, including as manager of The Holiday House (Forked River), The Stadium (Sea Girt), and Rod's (Sea Girt). Later, Pamela worked as a Loan Officer at Santander Bank and a Bookkeeper at Gourmet Kitchen Catering. Most importantly, she brought this same dedication to her roles as daughter, sister, mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, and dear friend to many. Her witty personality brought so much laughter and smiles to friends and family alike.
Pamela is survived by her daughter, Robyn Lee (Wutkowski) Brown, son-in-law, Robert John Baran, and her "one and only" grandson, Austin Mychael Brown. She is also survived by her two sisters and brothers-in-law, respectively, Gail (Ruf) Bunt, Bruce Bunt, Daryl (Ruf) Arsenault and Wayne Arsenault, as well as her beloved nephews and nieces, Kelly Desmond, Karyn Bunt, Devon Arsenault, and Colin Arsenault, also including her six grandnephews Natch, Hunter, London, Landon, Caiden, and Chase.
A viewing will be held at Neary Quinn Funeral home, Manasquan, NJ on July 8, 2020, between the hours of 12:00-2:00pm. To ensure a safe gathering, please be prepared to comply with State Guidelines. You were much loved, and we will miss you, Pammy. In your own words, we will, "Carry on."
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.