Pamela Joan Perdek
Kure Beach, NC - Pamela Joan Perdek 64, (nee Krayton) of Kure Beach, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Dr. Robert M. Fales Hospice Pavilion in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Pamela was born at Fort Dix, New Jersey, on September 28, 1955, daughter of Chester R. Krayton and Joan Mary Krayton. She graduated from Manalapan H.S. in 1973, Manalapan New Jersey, and Rutgers University in 1977, in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Pamela was married to Edward John Perdek JR on October 5, 1996, in St. Gabriel's Church in Marlboro, New Jersey.
She worked at Steinbach's Department Store as a Manager for 15 years, Jockey Department Store as Manager for 8 years, and Lowes Department Store as a Frontend Manager for 16 years.
Our sweet Pamela, you will be missed by your husband, family, and friends. You were a bright light to our hearts and soul here on earth, and may your soul cast light upon us here on earth. God bless you, Pamela!
Pamela was predeceased by her father, Chester Krayton, and is survived by her husband Edward John Perdek JR, her mother Joan Mary Krayton, and her brothers Eric Krayton and Rodrick Krayton.
Memorials may be given to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 in her name, or on the web at: https://lcfhospicefoundation3233.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298, no flowers, please!
Edward John Perdek JR wishes to extend his sincere thanks to the nurses and doctors that provided her with kind care until her last day.
Due to the pandemic, we will inform you about future service at St Gabriel's 100 N Main St, Marlboro, NJ 07746, New Jersey.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.