Pamela Lynn Pulsinelli
Bradley Beach - Pamela Lynn Pulsinelli, 58, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Pam worked as a waitress at Federici's on 10th in Belmar for last 10 years. She also worked at Brennen's Steakhouse in Neptune City. Previously, she taught arts and crafts for the Bound Brook Recreation Department.
She was a graduate of Bound Brook High School and then received her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Central Connecticut.
Born in Plainfield, raised in Bound Brook and lived in Neptune City before moving to Bradley Beach 8 years ago.
Pam loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time on the beach.
She joins her father, George J. Pusinelli in heaven as well as her maternal grandparents, Thomas and Coral Hughes; paternal grandparents, Albert and Elizabeth Pulsinelli; and her aunt, Virginia Pulsinelli.
Surviving is her mother, Ann Marie "Micki" Pusinelli of Lakewood; brothers, Gregg Pulsinelli (Tara Pulsinelli) of Bound Brook and Randy Pulsinelli (Christine Cardellino) of Belmar; sisters, Melissa Pulsinelli (Wes Kruse) of Denver, CO and Brooke Pulsinelli also of Denver, CO; step-son, Matthew Pruden of Wall; nieces, Ophelia and Marielle Pusinelli; nephews, Levi and Calvin Polon and Gregg and Anthony Pulsinelli; as well as her former husband, Scott Pruden of Neptune City and many other dear aunts uncles and cousins. She also leaves her beloved cat, Geo.
In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, a celebration of her life will be planned in the near future when life gets back to normal. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Jersey Shore Animal Center, 185 Brick Blvd, Brick, NJ 08723. To send condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Bradley Beach - Pamela Lynn Pulsinelli, 58, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Pam worked as a waitress at Federici's on 10th in Belmar for last 10 years. She also worked at Brennen's Steakhouse in Neptune City. Previously, she taught arts and crafts for the Bound Brook Recreation Department.
She was a graduate of Bound Brook High School and then received her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Central Connecticut.
Born in Plainfield, raised in Bound Brook and lived in Neptune City before moving to Bradley Beach 8 years ago.
Pam loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time on the beach.
She joins her father, George J. Pusinelli in heaven as well as her maternal grandparents, Thomas and Coral Hughes; paternal grandparents, Albert and Elizabeth Pulsinelli; and her aunt, Virginia Pulsinelli.
Surviving is her mother, Ann Marie "Micki" Pusinelli of Lakewood; brothers, Gregg Pulsinelli (Tara Pulsinelli) of Bound Brook and Randy Pulsinelli (Christine Cardellino) of Belmar; sisters, Melissa Pulsinelli (Wes Kruse) of Denver, CO and Brooke Pulsinelli also of Denver, CO; step-son, Matthew Pruden of Wall; nieces, Ophelia and Marielle Pusinelli; nephews, Levi and Calvin Polon and Gregg and Anthony Pulsinelli; as well as her former husband, Scott Pruden of Neptune City and many other dear aunts uncles and cousins. She also leaves her beloved cat, Geo.
In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, a celebration of her life will be planned in the near future when life gets back to normal. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Jersey Shore Animal Center, 185 Brick Blvd, Brick, NJ 08723. To send condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.