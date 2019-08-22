|
|
Pamela Sara Renouf
Freehold Township - Pamela Sara Renouf, 56, of Freehold Township passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. She was born in Neptune and was raised in both Freehold and Manalapan. Pamela worked at CentraState in the medical unit for 10 years and was then an advance cardiac tech at Monmouth Cardiology for 28 years, a majority of her career. She enjoyed humor and truly loved to have a good laugh. Pamela adored the beach and enjoyed driving in the car with her sister.
Pamela is survived by Martha Rebh of Freehold Township; six siblings; her beloved God children; large extended work family from MCA and many loving patients; and a fur baby, GiGi.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:30 PM. Interment will be private. For those who desire, donations in Pamela's name may be made to the https://pages.lightthenight.org/nj/MercerCo19/PacingforPam. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 22, 2019