Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Sohl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Sohl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Sohl Obituary
Pamela Sohl

Toms River - Pamela Sohl, 68 of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 with family and friends by her side.

Raised in Nutley, she later moved to Toms River in 1973 where she became a lifelong resident. Pamela was a licensed physical therapist, educated at Northeastern University. She worked as a home-care physical therapist for 45 years - most of those years were spent with the Ocean County Health Department. She was an avid traveler and bowler; however, her greatest love was preparing meals for her family and friends.

Pamela is preceded in death by her loving parents Harry and Olga Taylor.

She is survived by devoted husband of 45 years Jack Sohl; beloved children Mathew and his wife Kodi Sohl, Justin and his husband Ryan; cherished grandchildren Jackson, Henry, Charles, Helen, William and Ruth Pamela; and siblings Charles, Robert & Richard Merton, Bonnie Jean Lowe, Mary Long and Kerry Merton-Williams.

A Viewing will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River. Funeral Services and entombment will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 am at Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Road, Toms River.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.andersonandcampbell.com to leave tributes to her family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now