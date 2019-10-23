|
Pamela Sohl
Toms River - Pamela Sohl, 68 of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 with family and friends by her side.
Raised in Nutley, she later moved to Toms River in 1973 where she became a lifelong resident. Pamela was a licensed physical therapist, educated at Northeastern University. She worked as a home-care physical therapist for 45 years - most of those years were spent with the Ocean County Health Department. She was an avid traveler and bowler; however, her greatest love was preparing meals for her family and friends.
Pamela is preceded in death by her loving parents Harry and Olga Taylor.
She is survived by devoted husband of 45 years Jack Sohl; beloved children Mathew and his wife Kodi Sohl, Justin and his husband Ryan; cherished grandchildren Jackson, Henry, Charles, Helen, William and Ruth Pamela; and siblings Charles, Robert & Richard Merton, Bonnie Jean Lowe, Mary Long and Kerry Merton-Williams.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River. Funeral Services and entombment will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 am at Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Road, Toms River.
Family and friends are invited to visit www.andersonandcampbell.com to leave tributes to her family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019