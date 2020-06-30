Paolo Panduri
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paolo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paolo Panduri

Paolo Panduri, 85, died peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1934 in Amato, Italy. He immigrated with his wife and children in 1975 to Long Branch, New Jersey where he worked in construction for Thomas Proctor Company retiring in 1999. He moved to West Long Branch in 2003 where he continued his love for vegetable gardening and created an expansive garden including multiple fruit trees. Paolo enjoyed making and bottling his homemade wine and sharing it with family and friends.

Married for 58 years, he was predeceased by his loving wife Rosa in 2017.

He is survived by his loving son, Saverio and daughter-in-law, Corrina; daughter, Francesca Messercola and son-in-law, Louis; three grandchildren, Daniella, Louis and Lucas and sisters, Filomena Cianflone (Italy) and Rosina Di Paolo (Canada) and brothers Domenico (Long Branch), Antonio (Canada) and Giuseppe (Italy) and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:30 am Thursday at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch, NJ.

As per the imposed NJ State regulations, face protection is required as well as social distancing. Thank you for your understanding and your cooperation. To leave condolences to the family, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
(732) 229-8855
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved