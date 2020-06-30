Paolo Panduri
Paolo Panduri, 85, died peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1934 in Amato, Italy. He immigrated with his wife and children in 1975 to Long Branch, New Jersey where he worked in construction for Thomas Proctor Company retiring in 1999. He moved to West Long Branch in 2003 where he continued his love for vegetable gardening and created an expansive garden including multiple fruit trees. Paolo enjoyed making and bottling his homemade wine and sharing it with family and friends.
Married for 58 years, he was predeceased by his loving wife Rosa in 2017.
He is survived by his loving son, Saverio and daughter-in-law, Corrina; daughter, Francesca Messercola and son-in-law, Louis; three grandchildren, Daniella, Louis and Lucas and sisters, Filomena Cianflone (Italy) and Rosina Di Paolo (Canada) and brothers Domenico (Long Branch), Antonio (Canada) and Giuseppe (Italy) and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:30 am Thursday at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch, NJ.
As per the imposed NJ State regulations, face protection is required as well as social distancing. Thank you for your understanding and your cooperation. To leave condolences to the family, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.