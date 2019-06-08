Pasley F. Mansfield



Middletown - Pasley F. Mansfield, 76, of Middletown passed away Thursday, June 6th at Bayshore Medical Center.



Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Pasley attained her bachelor's degree in English Literature from Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY.



Pasley always had a glowing smile on her face, that was infectious to most, and she enjoyed spending time with everyone in her life. Pasley was a Master Gardener, and her gardens were legendary. Daffodils were her favorite flower to grow, always a sure sign of spring. She enjoyed reading, particularly the New York Times and Louise Penney novels. Pasley never missed a New York Times Sunday Crossword puzzle, a week-long family project every week, and she enjoyed the special honor of helping to edit a good friend's novels. She spent many summers on the beach in Barnegat Light, grilling swordfish and taking long summer walks. Pasley loved to travel, visiting her grandchildren in Hawaii and Georgia, and finally took a long dreamed of vacation in Ireland. She found peace in listening to music, from Bruce Springsteen to Adelle, but her favorite was Frank Sinatra.



Family was most important to Pasley, including her dogs and her grand-dogs. She will be dearly missed.



Pasley is predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Tony, in 2001. She is survived by her children Michele & Al D'Avanzo, Colts Neck; Ken & Christine Mansfield, Honolulu, HI and Steve & Alyssa Mansfield, St. Simons Island, GA; her brothers and sisters-in-law Tim & Kathy Fisher, Kimm & Kim Fisher, Jessie Fisher and Michael Fisher and her five grandchildren Anthony, Mia, Logan, Riley & Pasley.



Visitation Sunday, June 9th 5-8 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial Monday, June 10th 9:00 am at St. Mary's RC Church, One Phalanx Road, Colts Neck. Burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pasley's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Pasley's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.