Pasquale Cafiero
Hazlet - Pasquale Cafiero, 90, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Pasquale was born on August 9, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, where he grew up. After marriage, Pasquale and his wife, Annette, began their lives together in Brooklyn, where they remained to raise their family. About 22 years ago, they settled in Hazlet. Before his retirement, Pasquale worked for many years as a longshoreman. He also enjoyed opera, classical music, fine arts and playing the piano. Most of all, Pasquale was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather; his love for his family knew no bounds.
He was predeceased by his parents, Pasquale and Angelina (Buonocore) Cafiero and his beloved and devoted wife, Annette (Driscoll) Cafiero. Pasquale is survived by his loving children, Juline Massarotti and her husband, Ernie, of Port Monmouth, Libby Falzon and her husband, Mark, of Middletown, Pat Cafiero and his wife, Edie, of Huntington, NY, Victoria Doyle and her husband, Brian, of Belford, and Jennifer Therien and her husband, Michael, of Holmdel. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Michael, Marisa, and Vanessa Massarotti, Girard, Alex, Justin, Mark, and Olivia Falzon, Elizabeth, Christopher, and Brooke Cafiero, Christina, Jessica, and Melissa Doyle, and Jeannette and Michael Therien, along with his adored great grandchildren, Isabella Falzon, Alexandra Falzon and Killian Connors. Pasquale will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 North, Hazlet. In respect of Pasquale's wishes, he will be privately cremated. Pasquale's cremated remains will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Annette, at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Hazlet - Pasquale Cafiero, 90, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Pasquale was born on August 9, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, where he grew up. After marriage, Pasquale and his wife, Annette, began their lives together in Brooklyn, where they remained to raise their family. About 22 years ago, they settled in Hazlet. Before his retirement, Pasquale worked for many years as a longshoreman. He also enjoyed opera, classical music, fine arts and playing the piano. Most of all, Pasquale was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather; his love for his family knew no bounds.
He was predeceased by his parents, Pasquale and Angelina (Buonocore) Cafiero and his beloved and devoted wife, Annette (Driscoll) Cafiero. Pasquale is survived by his loving children, Juline Massarotti and her husband, Ernie, of Port Monmouth, Libby Falzon and her husband, Mark, of Middletown, Pat Cafiero and his wife, Edie, of Huntington, NY, Victoria Doyle and her husband, Brian, of Belford, and Jennifer Therien and her husband, Michael, of Holmdel. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Michael, Marisa, and Vanessa Massarotti, Girard, Alex, Justin, Mark, and Olivia Falzon, Elizabeth, Christopher, and Brooke Cafiero, Christina, Jessica, and Melissa Doyle, and Jeannette and Michael Therien, along with his adored great grandchildren, Isabella Falzon, Alexandra Falzon and Killian Connors. Pasquale will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 North, Hazlet. In respect of Pasquale's wishes, he will be privately cremated. Pasquale's cremated remains will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Annette, at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020.