Pasquale Cafiero
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pasquale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pasquale Cafiero

Hazlet - Pasquale Cafiero, 90, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Pasquale was born on August 9, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, where he grew up. After marriage, Pasquale and his wife, Annette, began their lives together in Brooklyn, where they remained to raise their family. About 22 years ago, they settled in Hazlet. Before his retirement, Pasquale worked for many years as a longshoreman. He also enjoyed opera, classical music, fine arts and playing the piano. Most of all, Pasquale was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather; his love for his family knew no bounds.

He was predeceased by his parents, Pasquale and Angelina (Buonocore) Cafiero and his beloved and devoted wife, Annette (Driscoll) Cafiero. Pasquale is survived by his loving children, Juline Massarotti and her husband, Ernie, of Port Monmouth, Libby Falzon and her husband, Mark, of Middletown, Pat Cafiero and his wife, Edie, of Huntington, NY, Victoria Doyle and her husband, Brian, of Belford, and Jennifer Therien and her husband, Michael, of Holmdel. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Michael, Marisa, and Vanessa Massarotti, Girard, Alex, Justin, Mark, and Olivia Falzon, Elizabeth, Christopher, and Brooke Cafiero, Christina, Jessica, and Melissa Doyle, and Jeannette and Michael Therien, along with his adored great grandchildren, Isabella Falzon, Alexandra Falzon and Killian Connors. Pasquale will be sadly missed and never forgotten.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 North, Hazlet. In respect of Pasquale's wishes, he will be privately cremated. Pasquale's cremated remains will be laid to rest with his beloved wife, Annette, at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35
Hazlet, NJ 07730
(732) 203-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved