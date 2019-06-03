|
|
Pasquale (Pat) F. Sodano
Toms River - Pasquale (Pat) F. Sodano, 95, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. Pat was born and raised in Madison, NJ. He lived in Denville, NJ for 26 yrs. and has resided in Toms River, NJ for the last 40 yrs. He was a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division, 188th Battalion in the Philippines during WW II. Over the years, Pat had electrical contracting, floor waxing and home renovator/repair businesses. He was a technician at AIRCO, Murray Hill, NJ before moving to Toms River. He retired as a NJ State highway inspector for road signal construction and installations. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, golfing, bowling, gardening, carpentry during his lifetime and most of all loved his family.
Pat was predeceased by his parents Gaetano and Julia Sodano (Innarella); his sister Tessie (nee Sodano) Dellatorre and his brothers Joseph Sodano and Gaetano "Tommy" Sodano. . He was a beloved husband of 72 years to Dorothy (nee Donofrio) Sodano; a devoted father of Robert Sodano, Diana (nee Sodano) Kloza and Patricia (nee Sodano) Leonard; a loving grandfather of Jason Sodano, Justin Sodano, Jessica (nee Bugan) Elsas, Austin Leonard, Lauren Kloza, Kelsie Kloza and 9 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 PM on Wednesday June 5th at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. Family and friends shall gather at the funeral home on Thursday June 6th at 9:00 AM. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph RCC 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery 56 Cedar Grove Rd. Toms River, NJ 08753. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 3, 2019