Pasquale Grillo
Pasquale Grillo

Toms River - Pasquale Grillo, age 87, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Toms River.

He was a winemaker for Bacchus Winemaking in Toms River. Surviving are his daughters Donna Tobolsky and Susan Grillo; and 4 grandchildren. Visiting will be Tuesday 6-8pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral mass Wednesday 9:30am at St. Justin's RC Church. Arrive at the funeral home 8:30am. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. www.silvertonmemorial.com




