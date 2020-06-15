Pasquale Grillo
Toms River - Pasquale Grillo, age 87, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Toms River.
He was a winemaker for Bacchus Winemaking in Toms River. Surviving are his daughters Donna Tobolsky and Susan Grillo; and 4 grandchildren. Visiting will be Tuesday 6-8pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral mass Wednesday 9:30am at St. Justin's RC Church. Arrive at the funeral home 8:30am. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Toms River - Pasquale Grillo, age 87, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Toms River.
He was a winemaker for Bacchus Winemaking in Toms River. Surviving are his daughters Donna Tobolsky and Susan Grillo; and 4 grandchildren. Visiting will be Tuesday 6-8pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Funeral mass Wednesday 9:30am at St. Justin's RC Church. Arrive at the funeral home 8:30am. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. www.silvertonmemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.