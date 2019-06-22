Pasquale Nocera



Monroe - Pasquale Nocera, 89, of Monroe passed away peacefully Thursday June 20th at home.



Born in Calabria, Italy, Pasquale attended school to become a tailor. At 16 years old, he immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island, settled in Brooklyn and immediately went to work in Manhattan.



Pasquale met the love of his life, Antoinette, at night school learning English in Coney Island. In 1952, they married and raised two beautiful children. Pasquale enjoyed fishing and working in his garden; his specialty was growing tomatoes and string beans. He loved the NY Mets.



He was family oriented; every year he went on a road trip with his entire family. Pasquale retired to Crystal River, FL.



Surviving is his wife Antoinette; his children Donna Falica, Marlboro and Joseph Nocera & his wife Antonette, Manalapan; his grandchildren Jennifer, Christine, Christopher and Melissa and his great grandchildren Michael B., Michael C., Joseph and Anabella.



Visitation Sunday June 23rd 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial Monday June 24th 10:00 am at St. Gabriel's Historic Church, 549 County Road 520, Marlboro. Entombment to follow in St. Gabriel's Mausoleum.