Patience H. Martin
Rumson - Patience H. Martin "Pat", 80, passed away on September 7th surrounded by her five loving children. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, and at a young age moved to Rumson, NJ where she lived most of her life. She spent a fair amount of time in Manchester, VT, skiing with her family and retired to Vero Beach, FL with her husband, Donal. After Vero Beach, she returned to Rumson, NJ "home" for her final journey.
She graduated from Rumson Fair Haven Regional High School as valedictorian, attended Dickinson College in PA and studied Shakespeare at Brookdale College, NJ. Pat was a successful business owner and engaged in volunteer work for most of her adult life. She was proud of her work at the Junior League of Monmouth County which resulted in helping to create Monmouth Arts, a 501c3 County Art Advocacy organization. She also enjoyed her volunteer work for Sandy Hook, the SSYC, Hospice-Vero Beach and as a community ambassador for the Regency. She loved to golf, read, bird-watch, take her children and grand-children to Broadway plays in NYC, and travel. She also played a smart game of bridge resulting in the Life-Time Bronze achievement award.
Family and friends are what she loved most. She brought family together at every opportunity. Her genealogy work resulted in tracing her family and husband's family roots back to the 1600's. Upon completing her genealogy work, she hosted sizeable multi-day reunions for both sides of the family in Little Silver, NJ.
Pat was humble, a nurturing caretaker, fair, and an incredible listener. She faced much adversity with grace, strength and without complaint.
Pat is predeceased by her loving husband, Donal J. Martin; her parents, John and Natalie Heermans; her brother Charles Heermans, her grandson, Donal J. Martin III; and many more relatives and dear friends. Surviving are her five children, Julie Gustafson and husband, William, of Manchester, NH; Donal J. Martin Jr. and wife, Gayle, of Cape Elizabeth, ME; Edward J. Martin and wife, Beth, of Long Branch, NJ; Lee Pugliese of Red Bank, NJ; and John Martin of St. Johnsbury, VT. She also leaves behind her nine grandchildren: Jessica, Katie, Meghan, Nick, Ed, Torrie, Abby, Mike and Natalie; five great grandchildren: Trey, Lucy, Nora, Molly, Thomas and one due in November; and her brother, John Heermans of Burlington, VT; sister, Holly Smith of Middletown, NJ; and many more friends and relatives.
A memorial gathering will take place at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ on October 5, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, Pat requested that donations be made to Mass General Hospital-Pediatric Stroke Research in honor of one of her great granddaughters. Checks should be made out to MGH-Pediatric Stroke Research and sent to MGH-Office of Development, 125 Nashua Street, Boston, MA, 02114 with a note stating in Memory of Patience Martin.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019