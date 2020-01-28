|
|
Patrice Hennessy
Millstone Twp - Patrice Lynn (Shelmet) Hennessy, 59, died on Tuesday January 28, 2020 in Millstone Township with her loving family by her side. Patti, the daughter of Walter Shelmet and Patricia (Connell) Shelmet, was born in Trenton, NJ and resided in Millstone Township, NJ where she was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church and St. Joseph's Parish in Millstone Township. Patti received her undergraduate degree from Rider University. She met her beloved husband Michael Joseph Hennessy while attending Rider. Patti worked as a paralegal and as an event/media planner for Johnson and Johnson's dental division until Mike and Patti started their family. Patti stayed home raising their four children Shannon, Ashley, Michael and Christopher. While busy raising her family, Patti embraced her passion for interior design and won numerous awards including her most beloved masterpiece, the PentHouse VeraCruz, and was featured in Gulfshore Life.
Patti was preceded in death by her father, Walter Shelmet. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Mike Hennessy Sr, her children and their spouses, Shannon Hennessy Pulaski and husband Matthew, Ashley Hennessy Talamo and her husband Philip, Michael Hennessy, Jr and his wife Rachel, Christopher Hennessy Sr and his wife Jordan. She is also survived by her sister, Pamela Vaccaro, and brother, Walter C Shelmet Jr and his wife Jeri, and several nieces and nephews. Most importantly she is survived by the loves of her life, Brooke, Riley, Luke, Philip, Hailey, Harper, MJ, Christopher Jr. and Eric.
A funeral liturgy will be held at St. Anthony of Padua in Hightstown, NJ on Friday, January 31st at 10:30am. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30th from 5 to 8pm at Barlow & Zimmer Funeral Home, 202 Stockton St, Hightstown, NJ 08520. For those that desire, memorial contributions can be made in Pattis memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org/give.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020