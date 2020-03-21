|
Patricia A. Barger
Ocean Gate - Patricia Ann (Burnett) Barger, 76, of Ocean Gate, passed away peacefully at home om March 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Lakewood and lived in Ocean Gate for majority of her life. She was a graduate of Central Regional High School in 1962 and became a licensed beautician in 1971 and served as Deputy Municipal Clerk from 1997 to 2007. Mrs. Barger served on the Ocean County Board of Education from 1994 to 2003 and was elected to the Ocean Gate Borough Council in 2007, serving one 3 years term. She was also very active in the community, serving on numerous committees and organizations including the Ocean Gate Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Ocean Gate Municipal Alliance, Ocean Gate Civic Club and the Ocean gate Historical Society to name a few.
Pat was predeceased by her parents Warren T. and Paule K. Burnett. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Francis Barger, her two sons, Geoffrey W. Barger and his wife Elizabeth and Robert L. Barger II and his wife Kelly and her three grandchildren, Christopher Barger and his wife Jessica, Stephanie Barger and Ripley Barger. She is also survived by two sisters, Teresa Johnson and her brother Steven Burnett.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, cremation and interment will be private. A memorial service will be planned for early to mid-summer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory to: Ocean Gate Veterans' Association, PO Box 518, Ocean Gate NJ 08740, or to; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9503, 383 Veterans Blvd., Bayville NJ 08721, would be appreciated. Interment of her cremains will be at the Brig.Gen.Wm.C.Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020