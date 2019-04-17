|
Patricia A. Bloomer (nee Regan)
Barnegat - Patricia A. Bloomer (nee Regan), 72, of Barnegat passed Monday, April 15, 2019 at home. She was the former owner of "Yours Truly Calligraphy & Craft" store in Tuckerton, and currently was employed at Barnegat Wine & Spirits.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 31 years, Walter Bloomer, Jr.; two loving children, Colleen and husband Joseph Hoffman, Michael Errante; her cherished grandson, Jared Hoffman; her siblings, John and Nancy Regan. She was predeceased by her parents, Jake and Rita Regan; and her sister, Susan Regan.
Viewing Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Private cremation to follow. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 17, 2019