Services
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
(609) 259-7391
Patricia Cottrell
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
Patricia A. (Waked) Cottrell

Patricia A. (Waked) Cottrell Obituary
Patricia A. Cottrell (nee Waked)

Patricia A. Cottrell (nee Waked), 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center, in Red Bank with her family by her side. Born in Newark, NJ, she was raised in Roselle and had lived in Freehold prior to moving to Cream Ridge 47 years ago. She was a graduate of Newark State College. Patricia was a Special Education Teacher and taught at various schools including Allentown Middle School. She obtained her Real Estate License and worked for ERA and Ann Davis. She also truly enjoyed being co-director of Emley's Hill Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Monmouth County. Her family was very dear to her and she will be deeply missed.

Predeceased by her parents: George and Polly Waked and her brother: George Waked, she is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years: Robert Cottrell. Her children: Allison Mains and her husband Mark and Bryan Cottrell and his wife Megan. Her brother and sister-in-law: James and Patrice Waked, four grandchildren: Briar, Levi, Tre and Lia and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be 11 am Thursday, February 13 at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St, Allentown, NJ. Interment will follow in Cream Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday afternoon from 3 to 7 pm and again on Thursday from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to: Fulfil Food Bank, C/O Dana VanHouten, 3300 Route 66, Neptune, NJ 07753.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
