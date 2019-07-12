|
Patricia A. DeRick
Lakewood - Patricia A. DeRick, 70, of Original Leisure Village, Lakewood died Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Patricia was an LPN at JFK Hospital, Edison for several years before working as a private duty nurse in the home health care industry. Born in Newark, she grew up in Westfield and resided in Byram Twp. and Ocean Beach II before moving to Lakewood 14 years ago. Patricia was a member of the Lakehurst United Methodist Church, Lakehurst and was very active in their Youth Group. She also ran the Antique Show at Bay Head United Methodist Church. Patricia had a passion for nursing and was always the life of the party. Patricia was predeceased by her brother Joseph Greer and her sister Marylane Caravalho and is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Richard DeRick of Lakewood, her daughter Kerry DeRick of Lavallette, her son Richard Jr. and his wife, Lorraine of Westfield, her brother George Greer and his wife, Linda of Roselle Park, 2 grandchildren Richard, III and Robert. Visitation 2-4 & 7-9pm Monday, July 15th and 9:30-10:30am Tuesday, July 16th at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. A service will be held 11am at Lakehurst United Methodist Church, 204 Elm St., Lakehurst. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 12, 2019