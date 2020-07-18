Patricia "Pam" A. Devine
Lakewood - Patricia Ann Devine, age 79, of Lakewood, New Jersey passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home. Patricia was born in Irvington, NJ moving to Sayreville for many years and settled in Lakewood, NJ for the past 33 years. She worked for Macy's for many years. Mrs. Devine was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be greatly missed by all.
Mrs. Devine is predeceased by mother, Rosemary, father William, brothers, Donald and David Merritt and son, Michael who passed at childbirth in 1960.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Gregory Devine, Frank Devine and his wife Veera and Robert Devine and his wife Jeannie, daughter, Gail Milbut and her husband David, grandchildren, Michael, Caitlin, Robert, Isabella, Liam, Declan, Melissa, Monica and David Jr., great grandchildren, Cole and William, sister, Elayne Lyons, sister-in-law, Joyce Merritt and ex-husband, Harry Devine.
Pam was a member of many theater groups throughout Monmouth and Ocean County. Mrs. Devine served on the Board of Elections for Ocean County. She worked as a CCD teacher for St. Mary of the Lake Parish in Lakewood, NJ as well as St. Bernadette's Church in Parlin, NJ. Mrs. Devine was an avid reader and world traveler; she traveled to Europe many times and lived in Germany on a work visa for one year. She attained her Bachelor's Degree from Rutgers University at 70 years old. She also attended international studies at The University of Oxford in England and The University of Zagreb in Croatia.
Arrangements are under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Cremation will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please exercise your right to vote in the upcoming elections in Pam's memory.
