Patricia A. Devoe
Whiting - Patricia A Devoe, 79, of Whiting passed away Monday May 27, 2019 at the Pines at Whiting, Whiting, NJ. Born in Brooklyn, NY Pat had also lived in Manchester. Pat worked for the State of NJ, until her retirement in 2004. She moved into the Pines at Whiting to be closer to her mother Marjorie who resided there as well. Pat was very proud of being one of the founding members of the all-female band formed around 1964 known as "The Female Beatles". They were successful in the local NYC clubs and recorded with Columbia Recording artists. Pat always said she had a wonderful time doing what she loved and enjoyed her life. She had many friends at the Pines and enjoyed participating in their activities.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents Harold and Marjorie DeVoe-McCauley.
Cremation will be private and under the direction of the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Rd. Manchester, NJ 08759. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019