|
|
Patricia A. Hendrickson
Red Bank - Patricia "Patsy" Hendrickson, 84, died peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019 with her loved ones at her side. She was born in Los Angeles, CA on July 5, 1935. She spent her early childhood in California and then in numerous states while her mother worked for the Census Bureau, eventually settling in Middletown, NJ.
She was a strong, independent woman who raised two boys on her own. She was quick witted and had a good sense of humor. She was an Administrative Officer at Fort Monmouth from 1951 until retiring in 1987. She enjoyed trips with her best friends Molly and Betty and especially going to Atlantic City. In her later years, she really loved hanging out with her friends at Rick's doing scratch offs.
She was predeceased by her father Donald Malloy, her mother Margery, her step father Victor, and two brothers, Alan and Mickey. Surviving are her sons John Hendrickson of Andover, NJ and Michael Hendrickson (Cindy) of Middletown, NJ; her brother Stephen of South Pasadena, CA; her nephew Tommy and his wife Cara Trovato; her niece Elinor and many great- nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 29 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. Funeral services will be held in the evening. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at WoundedWarriorProject.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019