Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catharine Church
Spring Lake, NJ
View Map
Patricia A. Kane Obituary
Patricia A. Kane

Spring Lake Heights - Patricia Annabelle Kane, 88, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Mrs. Kane was born in the Bronx to the late James and Katherine (McFeeley) Burns. She lived on Staten Island for many years, where she raised her family, before coming to Spring Lake in 1978. She was a secretary with Bank of New York before retiring.

Mrs. Kane was predeceased by her beloved husband Martin F. Kane, in 1983, as well as by her sister, Marylou Beaulieu, and a brother, James Burns. She is survived by her son, Martin J. Kane and his wife Kay, of Bowie, MD, her grandson, Michael Kane, and her daughter, Katherine P. Haw, and her husband Edward, of Spring Lake Heights. Also surviving are her brothers, Joseph Burns and his wife Beverly, of Chincoteague, VA, and Timothy Burns and his wife Colleen, of Wharton, NJ, as well as nephews and nieces.

Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by interment at St. Catharine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , at . Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
