O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
90 Union Ave
Manasquan, NJ
Brielle - Patricia A. Kinneally 87 of Brielle, NJ died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her home. Born in Trenton, NJ Patricia lived in Rahway, NJ before moving to Brielle in 1977. Patricia was a parishioner of St. Denis Church, Manasquan. She enjoyed spending time with her family and doing crossword puzzles.

Patricia was predeceased by her loving husband James J. Kinneally Jr. in 1996. Surviving are her children; James J. Kinneally III and his wife Jeanne, Kevin Kinneally and his wife Mary-Jo, Kerry Marotta and her husband Greg, 10 grandchildren, James IV, Conor, Jack and Mary Kinneally, Kevin Jr., Patrick and Abby Kinneally, Elizabeth, Matthew and Catherine Marotta, a brother Martin Pilger and sister-in-law Mary Pilger and a sister Margaret Fitzpatrick. She also leaves her 2 dogs, Rocky and Gracie.

The Kinneally family would like to thank Dr. Abeer Griggs and her staff, Dr. Michael Wappel of Monmouth Cardiology and Grace Healthcare Services for their care during the last years of Mimi's life.

Visiting will be Monday, from 4-8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, 10 AM at St. Denis Church, 90 Union Ave., Manasquan. Burial will follow in St. Anne Cemetery, Wall. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Brielle Public Library, 610 South St., Brielle, NJ 08730.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019
