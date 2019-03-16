|
Patricia A. McCormick
Brick - Patricia A. McCormick nee Reynolds, 82, of Brick passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at home. Born in Bayonne, she lived in Point Pleasant Beach before moving to Brick 25 years ago. She worked as a bookkeeper for J. F. Keily prior to retiring. Patricia was a parishioner at St. Dominic Church in Brick where she also served as a Eucharistic Minister and CCD teacher. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband John McCormick and her sister Bernice Caracciolo. She is survived by her two daughters Kathleen Ciganik and her husband Frank of Lewes, DE and Colleen Boyle and her husband Craig of Sparta, NJ; two sisters Lynne Kwatkoski of Barnegat, NJ and Mary Brady of Key Largo, FL; seven grandchildren Brittany, Keith, Jesse, Alexis, Jordan, Jonathan and Jarryd; and 5 great grandchildren Avery-Kate, Graham, Sawyer, Tristan and Hadley.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 20th at 10 AM at St. Dominic Church, Brick, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to www.vanhisecallagan.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 16, 2019