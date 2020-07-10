Patricia A. O'Hara



Point Pleasant - Patricia A. O'Hara, daughter of Joseph O'Hara, and Margaret Richardson passed away on Tuesday July 8th at home. Patricia was born in Brooklyn, and attended St. John's University. She worked as the executive secretary to the Chairman of JP Morgan in Manhattan, and then split her time with the World Bank in Washington D.C. She settled in Pt. Pleasant in 1979. Patricia had a passion for travel, and explored the world with her life-long closest friend Gilda White. She had a great love of Boston terriers, especially her most recent companion Timmy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make a donation to the animal shelter of your choice, in her name. Services to be provided by Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ with a mass at Sacred Heart Church, Bay Head on Monday July 13th at 11:00 AM, with burial to follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.









