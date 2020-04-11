Services
Manchester Twp. - Patricia A. Prall, 84, of Manchester Twp. passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Pat owned and operated Coast Generator, Lakehurst for many years before retiring. During her retirement, Pat worked for the Wawa in Lakehurst and Whiting. Born and raised in Pontiac, MI, she resided in Lodi before moving to Manchester Twp. in 1974. Pat was a lifetime member of AMVETS Post 2 Auxiliary, Jackson and the Fleet Reserve Assn. #124 Women's Auxiliary, Lakehurst. Pat was predeceased by her husband Henry (Hank) in 1992 and her son Claude in 2016. Pat is survived by 2 daughters Pamela VanArsdale and her husband, Harold of Lakehurst, Ruth Rynearson and her fiancée Edward Youmans of Jackson, 6 grandchildren Samantha, Christina, Daniel, James, Rachel, Jeni, 2 great-grandchildren Liliana and Carter and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces & nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
