Tampa, FL - Patricia A. Pyatok, 85, formerly of Red Bank, N.J., passed away at Concordia Village of Tampa on May 23, 2020.



She was born in Jersey City, N.J. to Margaret and John Coleman on July 2, 1934. Pat graduated from St. Aloysius High School Academy in Jersey City, N.J. and The Berkeley School in NYC. She was a Secretary at Sacred Heart Grammar School in Jersey City, N.J. for twenty-seven years.



Pat was a woman of great faith and was a longtime active parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Colts Neck, N.J. She also loved putting her feet in the sand at the Jersey Shore and on Longboat Key, FL.



Pat's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She was loving mother to Maripat Snyder and her husband Gordon of Tampa, FL., Joanne White and her husband Paul of Wakefield, MA., and Joseph Pyatok and his wife Dorothy of Commerce City, CO. and Gram to John Michael and Mollie Snyder, Meghan and Matthew White, Kyle and Cort Pyatok.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and John, brother Jack and sisters, Rita, Margie and Ronnie and husband, Joe.



Funeral services will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, September 18th at St. Mary's Church, One Phalanx Road, Colts Neck, N.J. Interment, Holy Name Cemetery, 823 West Side Ave, Jersey City, N.J. on Saturday, September 19th.



As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Sacred Heart Grammar School, 183 Bayview Ave, Jersey City, N.J. 07306









