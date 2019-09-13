|
Patricia A. (O'Shaughnessy) Rogers
Spring Lake Heights - Patricia A. (O'Shaughnessy) Rogers, 89, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10 . Patricia had a long career as an educator. She taught at Holy Spirit and Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Asbury Park ,eventually retiring from the Asbury School system in 2007.
She was born in Pietrasanta, Italy and raised in the Fordham section of the Bronx where she graduated from Fordham University with a degree in education. Patricia moved to the Jersey Shore in 1956. She lived in Shark River Hills and in Belmar where she raised her family, before moving to Spring Lake Heights. Patricia was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Rose in Belmar.
She was predeceased by her loving husband James G. Rogers in 2004. She is survived by her 6 children and their spouses, Kenny and Maricel Rogers, Deirdre and William Lundin, William Rogers, Christopher and Anna Marie Rogers, John and Patricia Rogers and Elizabeth and Craig Montanaro, her 10 grandchildren, Caitlin Caggiano, Brendan and Kevin Rogers, Ethan Rogers, Sarah and Liam Rogers, Justin Williams, Katherine Rogers and Hailey and James Montanaro, her great grandchildren , Julia and Luca Caggiano and her beloved sister, Ann Burke. She will also be missed by her cat, Sassy.
Visitation will be on Sunday, September 15 from 2 to 6 PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM at the Church of Saint Rose, 607 Seventh Ave. Belmar. Committal will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Monmouth County SPCA would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 13, 2019