Patricia A. Sheppard
Patricia A. Sheppard ("Pat"), age 82, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at Community Medical Center Toms River, NJ. Pat was born on March 17, 1938 in Sayreville, NJ to Frederick Litz and Christina Rudolph. She was a beloved mother, "Nanny", aunt, and friend to so many, and she will be dearly missed.
Pat attended Sayreville War Memorial High School. She married Franklin R. Sheppard on September 7, 1957 and they enjoyed 44 happy years together, until his passing in 2002. They initially lived in New Brunswick and Edison, NJ, before relocating to Beachwood, NJ, where they raised their family. Pat worked at Trump Castle Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. After Frank's retirement from the NJ State Police, they retired to Florida, living in Boca, then West Palm Beach. After Frank's passing, Pat moved to Vero Beach, FL, though she returned frequently to New Jersey to visit with family and friends. Pat loved her large family very much and was a strong presence in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and smile, loved a fun time and had many hobbies. She loved traveling, the beach, cruising, and playing cards. She was a skier, a bowler, a golfer, and a youth soccer coach. As a child, she played the accordion and was a baton twirler. She survived cancer and bravely fought other ailments in order to remain with her family and continue to make memories we will all cherish.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank, her eldest grandson, Franklin R Sheppard, III, and all of her ten siblings. She is survived and remembered by her daughter Tammy McGarrigan and her partner Kevin Carroll; her son Franklin R. Sheppard, Jr, and his partner Christine Gelles; her daughter Holly Sheppard and her partner Andrew Geraci; her son Sean Sheppard and his wife Holly; and her daughter Shannon Maxwell and her husband Scott. She is also remembered by her grandchildren, whom she loved so dearly: Kelsey McGarrigan; Michael and Mark Sheppard and; Freddy Ecke; Ben, Max, Jake and Kate Sheppard; and Tony and Alyssa Geraci, as well as Kayleigh Gelles, Skylar and Shaye Maxwell, and "Huggie".
Visitation and viewing will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9 pm at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River, NJ. A prayer service will be held at the Funeral Home at 10 am, Saturday, September 5, 2020, followed by an entombment service at Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to the NJ Former State Troopers Heritage Foundation at http://www.njftheritagefoundation.org/donate/donate.php
or the HEADstrong Foundation https://headstrong.org/donate/
