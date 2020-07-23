1/
Patricia A. Tesi
Patricia A. Tesi

Jackson Twp. - Patricia A. Tesi, 86, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis, MD.

Patricia was employed as a secretary, prior to her retirement.

She was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Marion Klepper; her son, Donald Tesi; her grandchildren, Joseph and Isaih; her son-in-law, Douglas McCarthy; and by her husband, Gerard in 2001. She is survived by her sons, James Tesi, Thomas Tesi, and Paul Tesi; her daughters, Theresa McCarthy, Jean Marie Geraci, Kathleen Rivera, Joanne Paulauskas, Carolyn Keefe, and Christine Shacochis; her 34 grandchildren; and by her 28 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 2-6 PM, on

Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. Her funeral liturgy will be offered at 11 AM, on Monday, July 27, 2020

At St. Anthony of Padua Church, 103 Gould Ave., North Caldwell, NJ 07006. Please gather at 10:45 AM at the church. Interment will follow in St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, 1 Honey Locust Dr., Lakewood Twp., NJ 08701. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN

38105-1942, www.st.jude.org/donate, or Wounded Warrior Project, National Processing Center,

PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate, and would be greatly appreciated.

CDC attendance guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required for all services. For directions, further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please select the appropriate tab.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME
JUL
27
Liturgy
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Funeral services provided by
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
