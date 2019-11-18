|
|
Patricia A. Waltzinger
Toms River - Patricia A. Waltzinger, 85 of Toms River passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Patricia was born and raised in South Orange. She was a graduate of Columbia High School, Maplewood and graduated from Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. She married her husband Fredrick J. Waltzinger 3rd in 1957. They raised their family in Maplewood before moving to Manasquan in 1972. Patricia later moved to Toms River after her husband's retirement in 1989. Patricia was an avid reader; she enjoyed going to craft shows with her husband, he would carve decoys and Patricia would paint them, and mostly enjoyed wintering in the Florida Keys along with her husband.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband of 58 years Fredrick J. Waltzinger 3rd in 2015; her parents Harry and Elizabeth Wentworth. She is survived by her children Barbara and Timothy McCredie of Manasquan, John and Ann Waltzinger of Port St. Lucie, FL and Nancy and Peter Brown of Wall. Patricia is also survived by a sister Barbara Andersen and her husband Ralph of Penn Yan, NY. She was the cherished grandmother of Michael (Bethany) McCredie, Kevin (Samantha) McCredie, Griffin (Miriam) Waltzinger, Ashley (Wallace Lea) Smoot, Ashley Brown and Peter Brown, Jr.; also cherished great grandmother to Fredrick Douglas, Robert James and Patrick Samuel.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2-6 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Camp Moore C/O Barbara McCredie 15 Ridge Avenue Manasquan, NJ 08736 or Manasquan Library 55 Broad Street Manasquan, NJ 08736. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019