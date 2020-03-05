|
Patricia A. Ward
Howell - Patricia A. Ward, 68, of Howell passed away on March 3, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center with her family by her side. She was born and raised in Bay Ridge Brooklyn, lived in Matawan, and settled in Howell in 1979. Patricia was an Accountant for Baker & Sons in Red Bank for 13 years. She was the most caring and loving woman that you could ever meet. Patricia was passionate about having holidays at her house so she could spend as much time with her family as possible. She had a tradition with her grandkids, nieces, and nephews that every Christmas Eve she would read them a Christmas Book. Patricia also enjoyed doing arts and crafts in her spare time and had an open door policy at her home, always welcoming everyone. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Brian Ward of Howell; son, Kevin Ward and his wife, Shauna of Browns Mills; three granddaughters, Zoe, Ashlynn, and Reghan; three siblings, Thomas Hicks and his wife, Eileen of Keyport, Eleanor Goodrow and her husband, Joseph of Raleigh, NC, and Dorothy Giblock and her husband, Raymond of Holiday, FL; many nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date and are under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. Interment will be private. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Patricia's name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020