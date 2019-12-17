|
|
Patricia A. Wilson
Spring Lake Heights - Patricia A. Wilson, 84, of Spring Lake Heights passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
Born in Fitkin Hospital, Neptune, she grew up in Bradley Beach, graduated from Bradley Beach Grammar School and Asbury Park High School and has resided in Spring Lake and Spring Lake Heights for over 60 year ago. Patricia was employed at the Asbury Park Press for many years. As a resident of Spring Lake Heights, she was the Past President and Treasurer of Spring Lake Heights Little League and was a parishioner of St. Catharine - St. Margaret Parish. She loved her Florida and Lake Placid vacations with her family and enjoyed the beach, reading and knitting.
She was predeceased by her husband Ronald S. Wilson in November 2016 and her parents Daniel and Virginia Winters Tausek.
Surviving are her devoted children, Ronald W. Wilson of Spring Lake Heights, Timothy S. Wilson of Wall, Patricia L. Wilson of Spring Lake Heights, and Jodie A. Patti and husband Richard of Jackson, NJ, her 5 grandchildren Jacob, Benjamin, Grace, Nathaniel, and Sophia. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life and they loved to come to Grammys. Also surviving are her sister and brother in law Virginia and Dennis Van Pelt of Spring Lake, her brother and sister in law Daniel and Nancy Tausek of Sea Girt and their children, Dana, Peter and Luke Tausek.
Visitation will be on Friday from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd.,Wall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9:00am in St. Catharine's Church, Spring Lake. Burial in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 2310 Hwy 34, Suite 1-D, Wall, NJ 08736
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019