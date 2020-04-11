|
|
Patricia Angela Murphy
As the sun was setting on April 6, 2020, with her husband Richard and daughter Grace at her side, Pat peacefully returned to her Lord and Savior. She was born to Grace and Timothy Carney on the 15th of March 1933 in Jersey City, where she and her three sisters Catherine, Eleanor and Dolores were raised. Pat graduated from Dickinson High School, Class of 1952. After graduation she worked as a bookkeeper at Colgate where she met her first husband John (Bobby). They fell in love and married on Nov 3,1953, settled in Jersey City where they began a family. Sadly, Bobby passed away in 1968. Pat then married Richard in 1971 and they were happily married for 49 years.
Pat was a homemaker for many years and her heart and home were always open. She treated all she met with care and compassion. We remember fondly Pat's beautiful voice and how she loved to sing.
Pat was a joyful soul with a beautiful smile that was contagious; she had boundless energy and never ending optimism. She played her numbers daily, with the motto think positive for positive results. Above all these things she was a woman of God who had great faith in Divine Order and a higher power. Though she did not always know the answers she had faith that God was always the one in control. That steadfast faith carried her through a world where the answers were not always clear. Pat was a parishioner of the Church of the Epiphany, Port Orange, Florida where she enjoyed many wonderful homilies and fellowship.
Pat worked as a crossing guard, followed by a career that spanned more than 20 years as a dispatcher for the Keyport Police Department, where she was known to many as Dispatcher Pat. To enhance her career she received certifications in alcohol and drug studies and sucide awareness from Rutgers University. She retired as Senior Dispatcher in 1998. She is fondly remembered by the Keyport Police Department for her love of the job as well as the people she worked with; she was known to have a compassionate ear for her coworkers and for exercising in her fuzzy pink slippers. When Dispatcher Pat came to NJ, KPD was always her first place to visit.
In 2002 Pat & Richie moved to Port Orange, FL where they enjoyed a relaxing retirement sprinkled with trips back to her beloved hometown of Keyport to spend time with family and friends.
Pat is predeceased by her parents Grace and Frank Pacella, her husband Bobby, their children Thomas and Patricia, her grandson Ryan and her sisters. Pat is survived by her devoted husband Richard and her beloved children David Holleran(Marcia) St. Charles, MO, John Murphy (Yvonne) Keyport, Grace Foley Port Orange, Steven Murphy(Amy) Daytona Beach, Valerie Aumack(Harry) Union Beach, Sheila Oetting (John) Zionsville, PA, and Janice Murphy Port Orange. Her grandchildren Andrew, Daniel, Andrea, Kali and Kyle Holleran, Sarah, John and Peter Murphy, Candice Foley, James Murphy, Cassandra, Harry and Victoria Aumack, Christopher and Caroline Oetting, and Ethan Murphy, fourteen great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as all her many acquaintances whom she considered to be extended family.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Indigo Palms for all their love and care of Pat this past year. Condolences can be sent to Richard Murphy 570 National Health Care Dr, Unit 130 Daytona Beach, FL 32114. In lieu of flowers donations to the Keyport PBA Local 223, P.O. Box 212, Keyport, NJ 07735 or the Catholic Charities 145 Maple Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020